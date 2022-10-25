Early voting should be prohibited
To the editor:
Because I received a piece of political campaign in the mail yesterday, with names and photos of state Democrat candidates, I couldn’t help but notice that the encouragement to file “mail-in” ballots continues to remain a practice by Democrat candidates only.
This practice began in the 2020 election: only Dems call for it. This is suspicious, by definition.
It should be prohibited. All votes should only be cast on Election Day at the pools in person — period!
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro