EATS Act will strip animals of protection
To the editor:
I am expressing concern about the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act, H.R. 4417, which was recently introduced in Congress.
If this becomes a law, it could wipe out hundreds of state laws regarding animal protection, public health, and the measures the animal protection movement has made in getting farm animals out of extreme confinement.
As it stands, egg-laying hens, mother pigs, and veal calves were protected with Question 3, which was approved by 78% of Massachusetts voters in 2016.
The EATS Act threatens these measures.
If passed, the EATS Act can cause many other cruel situations for animals.
For example, it could wipe out California’s Prop 12, which bans the sale of meat from animals kept in extreme confinement.
Further, this can also reverse many years of victories for farmed animals at risk and jeopardize protections against puppy mills, food and safety packaging, and the protection of our environment. And it could prohibit states from imposing standards on the production of agricultural products sold in interstate commerce when those standards differ from federal law or other states.
I urge citizens to contact their members of congress to ask them to vote against the EATS Act.
Melissa McIsaac
Attleboro