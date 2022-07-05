Editorial cartoon was distasteful and dividing
To the editor:
I was really disappointed with The Sun Chronicle’s Weekend Edition (July2-3).
There was a really nice article about our founding fathers from the Attleboro area. I feel that young people should be read that article to see what people did to form this country.
Then I get to the Views page and what do I see is a cartoon meant to divide this country (by Dave Granlund).
First of all, it’s the Democrats who say how important Jan. 6 is, not Republicans.
I see how fast this country is going down the tubes and it scares me for my kids. Things we laughed about Russia when I was a kid are happening here now. I try and keep a positive attitude but it’s hard with what I see happening around me.
George Martell
Attleboro