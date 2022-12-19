Editorial failed to mention affects of alcohol in tragedy
To the editor:
Re: “Thanks to the good guys,” editorial, Dec. 16:
It is disappointing that your recent editorial, did not mention a pertinent fact regarding a significant contributing cause for the stabbing death of a local resident long ago: there was the imbibing of alcohol beforehand.
It is well-known that the consumption of alcohol impairs human self-restraint, good personal judgment, and other serious deleterious effects.
What person is there that has not been affected by, or has known about, alcohol abuse? Does not this plague often lead to many tragedies of various kinds?
America is an alcohol-soaked society, unfortunately.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro