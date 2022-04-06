Editorial headline is good advice for media Editorial headline is good advice for media
To the editor:
Re: “Recognizing our faults is the first step,” editorial (Opinion, March 31):
In reading the March 31 edition of The Sun Chronicle, I could not refrain from smiling a bit when I read the headline, “Recognizing our faults is the first step” on the editorial.
Wow! Double Wow! Can I confidently assume the headline of this editorial might best reflect back onto the media itself given the media’s lack of fairness and balance in reporting, selectivity in determining which topics will/will not be covered, and the blatantly obvious partisanship (anti-journalism) on full display within the media? Just sayin’.
Dick Kieltyka
North Attleboro