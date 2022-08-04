Editorial on the mark: Preserve Locust Valley land
To the editor:
RE: “Heroux is Right : The Valley should be preserved,” Our View, Aug. 1:
I totally agree with the Monday editorial.
Locust Valley is a wonderful area for hiking. The old golf course features are gradually going back to nature, but still provide open areas around woods and wetlands. The are already trails to follow. The back part of the valley away from Locust Street has isolated locations from which no houses can be seen or human activity heard. The wooded areas are home to a variety of wildlife, including deer and turkeys. This wildlife will disappear if Locust Valley is developed.
Thomas Vivenzio
Attleboro