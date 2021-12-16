Editorial was wrong to condemn anti-vaxxers
I was disappointed to read Wednesday’s editorial.
When the pandemic first began, health care workers were considered heroes for continuing to perform their jobs, as were those in less prestigious jobs who showed up to work every day, even with so little known about the new virus.
They all deserve to be recognized as having done a courageous thing.
To publicly commend the decision to terminate employees who choose not to be vaxxed for reasons unexplored is harsh.
The timing is also poor.
It’s the holiday season where, hopefully, many people choose to open their hearts and help their less fortunate neighbors without judgment. As the saying goes, “For the grace of God, there go I.”
I’m not an anti-vaxxer but pro choice in this matter and am willing to accept accusations of being cowardly, selfish, etc. Though I’m no medical professional, history has shown that there have been many medical breakthroughs hailed as miracles that turned out later on to have serious drawbacks. Having no crystal ball, if you ask me, it’s too soon to judge and only time will tell.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
