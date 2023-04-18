Educating our children benefits everyone
To the editor:
Re: “North Attleboro’s vanity project,” by Gary Johnson, letters, April 17:
Gary Johnson’s letter to the editor states: “The benefits of a new (fire) station serve all residents of North, not just some, as the schools do.”
Although, it is clear from the rest of the letter that Johnson is simply trying to make a case for not spending money to build new schools, I view the comparison in the above quoted sentence as a sad commentary on the view of some people toward society’s responsibility to educate all of its children.
The COVID-19 pandemic revealed some ugly truths about some people’s reliance on our schools for free child care when the schools closed and people had to figure out what to do with their kids. So, it is understandable that some people view schools as benefiting only those who have children.
But, the real purpose of a society educating all of its children is to provide a large pool from which to draw the talent that will serve its future needs. And that benefits all of us, not just some.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro