Elections are fair when voters have a right to all information
To the editor:
Re: “Local elections are non-partisan and newspaper should honor that,” by Gerald F. Chase, Letters, Feb. 28.
I recently came across Gerald F. Chase’s letter and, based on recent events pertinent to Attleboro’s upcoming June 6 special election for councilor-at-large, I was moved to respond.
Section 9-2 of Attleboro’s city charter contains one sentence: that elections for all city offices are to be non-partisan, and that the ballot for such offices will display no identification of political party.
Short and to the point, but the sentence does not contain a definition of non-partisan. The definition I found states “non-partisan” means not showing bias or not leaning towards any particular idea, principle, or political party.
Stating a candidate’s political party affiliation does not, in and of itself, indicate bias. It’s like telling us his/her age, address and work title. Political party associations provide voters with key information about that candidate’s political profile. Candidates are, after all, applying for a job that is political in nature. Party affiliation, or lack of it, should be part of their résumé.
Attleboro’s goal for attaining non-partisan elections is admirable, but such goals cannot be achieved by promoting the idea that non-disclosure is desirable. Non-disclosure opposes democratic goals of honestly, openness and the pursuit of truth.
I think candidates should state their political party then outline and publicize additional information the public needs to put this disclosure in perspective. Using this method, candidates still can exercise a measure of control over public opinion.
But pretending that political party affiliation doesn’t matter or is irrelevant, at a time when our country is so volatile and divisive, is just not realistic.
Newspapers are remaining noticeably neutral on the subject. Residents are currently reverting to Facebook posts to reveal “information” on candidates, but not all voters are seeing these posts, some of which will be biased, while some will be true.
We need reliable objective news outlets, such as The Sun Chronicle, to step up and help us differ between fact and fiction. Independent newspapers’ power to collect and reveal pertinent reliable information is unmatched.
I do not believe the “express local rule” was intended to encourage candidates to be silent about political affiliations. This type of silence is anything but golden.
Pamela Braman
Attleboro