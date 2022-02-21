To the editor:
Re: "The hatred remains," by Larry Kessler (column, Opinion, Feb. 17):
After reading Larry Kessler’s column, I remembered a comment made by a friend several years ago. She said to me, “You don’t really act like you’re Jewish.” The sad and disturbing fact is that this person assumed she was giving me a compliment! I was so startled, I said nothing. Of course, looking back, I realize I should have expressed how offensive this remark was to me.
In order to combat such stereotypes and prejudice, there is a need to focus on ways to educate everyone, young and old. Survivors of the Holocaust have addressed school groups to convey the atrocities they experienced with the intent of instilling a sense of empathy and understanding among their audiences.
In my own experience as an educator, I know this strategy to be effective, having witnessed a weeping student during a survivor’s presentation. Unfortunately, the number of Holocaust survivors is dwindling, while acts of violence against Jews is rising.
Concerned people need to research the most effective ways to encourage acceptance of all of us, whether Jewish, indigenous, Black, Asian, transgender, gay, and beyond.
Self-reflection of one’s own beliefs toward others is a first step. Sincere and honest discussions in which such individuals are invited to share their thoughts and experiences is another necessary step.
Stereotypes and inaccurate perceptions of minority groups must be abolished in order for acceptance of each other to occur. By way of such conversations people are exposed to the realization that they possess more similarities than differences, which is really the goal of mutual understanding.
Eliminating racism and hatred is a challenge. We need to start somewhere and the time is now.
Marsha Goldstein
North Attleboro