To the editor:
Re: “Vaccines should not be mandated,” by Richard Young (Voice of the Public, Dec. 8):
It is hard to fathom the myopic vision and despicable selfishness exposed by letter writer Richard Young.
In his embarrassing rant, Young brags and takes credit for his alleged good health and insists that vaccine mandates are immoral. He then begs someone to answer his innocuous questions: “Why do I need anything further? Why is there no talk of natural immunity? Why are we now forcing children to get vaccinated when they are at no risk?”
A good attorney would say, you ask questions based on facts not in evidence.
Medical evidence, from people far more educated than the writer, has already answered these questions.
Natural immunity is not sufficient.
As for mandates, General George Washington ordered his troops get small pox shots. Jonah Salk’s Polio and Michiaki Takahashi’s chicken pox vaccine mandates saved children’s lives. It is not new for our government to invoke mass inoculations.
As for you, Mr. Young, remember, those who are ignorant of the past are doomed to relive it.
In the early 1900s, Typhoid Mary Mallon came from Ireland and proceeded to infect the American public. Miss Mallon suffered from the same ignorance you do.
She didn’t feel sick and in the beginning and she didn’t know she was contagious.
Your complete disregard for the lives and welfare of your friends and family is shameful.
Frankly, Mr. Young, the only immorality I saw in your letter resided in your own words.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
