Empty promises by North Attleboro officials
To the editor:
Re: “Money well spent in Attleboro,” by Peter Gay, column, Aug. 21:
In his Monday column, Peter Gay mentions complaints from North Attleboro residents who think that money held in reserve from the new solid waste program should have been used to pave town streets.
He writes that the money in an enterprise account can only be used on expenses specific to that account and can’t be transferred to municipality’s general fund, yet the town is thinking of funding parks for skating rinks, pickleball courts and downtown improvements with that same money.
He then writes that the gasoline tax is not even keeping up with the cost of paving roads across the state. Well, the residents of North Attleboro, I believe, aren’t talking about highways for which the state DOT is responsible, but rather the town-owned roadways roads that fall under the town’s responsibility.
As a town resident, I still cannot understand why the DPW can start projects and then not complete them or wait for grant money to complete these projects.
Yet they go and repave roads which have not had major construction done and neglect projects they started now over two years with the promise they will be done in the near future.
Something has gone astray with our town management and department heads to allow these projects to fall by the wayside.
I know that I am not the only resident in town concerned about the conditions of our roads or other infrastructures that the town has but as a taxpayer I do expect to get what my tax money is paying for and not broken promises.
Jeff Fraise
North Attleboro