Endorse who you want, but be accurate, please
To the editor:
Re: “Endorsement for Thomas Hodgson, Bristol County Sheriff,” by Betty Poirier, Voice of the Public, Aug. 30:
After reading Betty Poirier’s endorsement of Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, which was filled with misinformation, I felt that I needed to respond.
Poirier deserves commendations for her charitable work over the years, but her willingness to stretch the truth as part of her staunch allegiance to the Republican Party, is a blemish on her record.
Two comments in her letter are simply not true.
She commends Hodgson for rehabilitating prisoners and for reducing recidivism.
Fact is that rehabilitation programs at the county jail are few and far in between. I know for a fact that inmates often leave jail with no place to live, no job skills and penniless.
The Bristol County House of Correction has the first, the highest suicide rate, and second, the highest recidivism rate, of any county house of correction in the state.
Poirier can endorse any candidate of her liking, but she should refrain from providing readers with “alternative facts.”
Ken Cabral
Norton