Endorsement: Denise Luciano, Norton Select Board
To the editor
I am writing this endorsement in support of Denise Luciano, candidate for the Norton Select Board.
Luciano has built her family in this down, volunteering in the schools, in the sporting teams and clubs, on town committees and commissions, looking for ways to make a difference in this town for all its residents. She does not look to serve on this board for personal or professional gain, merely because she believes if you want to see something change, sometimes you must be the one to try and change it.
If you value transparency and fairness in an elected official, someone who is committed to serving the town’s interests and not her own, who is passionate about making Norton a better place to live, then please consider voting for Luciano.
Calista Thompson
Norton