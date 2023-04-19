Endorsement: Denise Luciano, Norton Select Board
To the editor:
Beside being professionally accomplished and involved as a community activist, Denise Luciano’s only allegiance is to the residents of Norton.
She possesses the professional background, intellect, competence, dedication and compassion to serve on the Norton Select Board. She’ll use reason and rational thinking when voting on critical issues important for the smooth functioning of town government.
It’s important that decisions are made after thoughtful contemplation. You can be assured that Luciano will exercise independent judgement void of external pressures.
With Luciano you can be confident that she will perform due diligence as she executes her duties as a select board member.
Ken Cabral
Norton