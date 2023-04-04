Endorsement: Denise Luciano, Norton Select Board
Please join me in supporting, Denise Luciano, to become the next member of Norton’s Select Board. The foundation of Luciano’s campaign is promising to us, the residents of Norton, openness, transparency, being there for us, inspiring volunteerism and experience. Having known Luciano personally for over 10 years, I can attest that these truly are genuine promises and core to who she is fundamentally.
She will, without a doubt, stand by her promises in her new role on the Select Board. She has already proven her commitment to these values through her service to the town in many ways such as volunteering within the schools or community organizations and holding positions on town committees.
I am looking forward to the new perspectives, visions and collaborative efforts Luciano will bring to move the town forward in the coming years.
Teresa Crosscup
Norton