To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Denise Luciano for Norton’s select board. I met Luciano when I was appointed to the Economic Development Commission over five years ago prior to her serving as an elected member of the Charter Commission. Luciano was an instrumental member of the EDC and leveraged her education (JD degree), expertise, and collaboration skills to guide the commission while it created a new bylaw to benefit the town’s economic development. She provided respectful opinions and debate to ensure we were serving the best interests of the town.
Luciano has volunteered for over a decade in Norton and has worked with the food pantry, parent/teacher associations, and athletic groups. She has become a trusted friend and continues to offer her time to support the community.
Renee Deley
Norton