Endorsement: Denise Luciano, Norton Select Board
To the editor:
Norton voters, please consider Denise Luciano as your next Select Board member Luciano has lived in Norton for 20 years and has built a home here. At first, Norton was a town that was in the middle of where her and her husband, Jeff, worked.
Since then, they have had two children and established roots in the area. After living in the town, her family has grown to love Norton and everything the town has to offer. Luciano is a hard-working individual. She understands what this town needs and would not stop her quest to obtain that goal. She knows what potential Norton has and she’s willing to listen to others ideas and collaborate with other members of the board to make Norton the great town that it is.
She is dedicated and is ready and willing to put in the work that is needed to make Norton a better place for all that live here.
Lisa Atwood
Dighton