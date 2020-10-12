Endorsements for Adam Scanlon, candidate, state representative
To the editor:
I have the pleasure of working alongside both candidates that are campaigning for state representative. They both are strong candidates but after careful consideration I would like to publicly endorse Adam Scanlon.
Scanlon has earned my respect and confidence from the work he has done on the town By-Law Subcommittee. As chair he is diligent about meeting and goes the extra mile to prepare and he uses his 24 hours in a day wisely.
Scanlon realized a void in our town in regards to blighted properties and he took swift action in drafting legislation to address it working with key stakeholders and councilors.
The decision to endorse him is simple, I want someone who has the time, energy and commitment to the role as state representative. His priority is to serve and he doesn’t have other competing priorities such as being a small business owner, father, husband, coach, etc.
I want the candidate who will listen to all perspectives and can work with the majority on Beacon Hill. As a relatively new member to the town of North Attelboro, my opinion is unbiased, as such, join me in voting for Scanlon.
Darius J Gregory
North Attleboro
