To the editor:
I am writing a letter of endorsement for Adam Scanlon in his run to be the next state representative for the 14th Bristol District.
I have known Councilor Scanlon since 2016 and have witnessed his efforts in bringing positive energy and helpful resources to North Attleboro and the region. His leadership skills helped to bring Green Communities to North Attleboro. Through his innovative thinking, he was able to provide this resource to the region which has helped both North Attleboro and Attleboro receive state funding for green initiatives. Scanlon always has a pulse on initiatives that can benefit North Attleboro and has been tireless in his efforts to secure funding even during challenging times.
He will be a voice for the citizens of this community and it is for this reason I urge you to vote for Scanlon on Nov. 3.
Diana Holmes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.