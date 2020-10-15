Endorsements for Adam Scanlon, candidate, state representative
To the editor:
I’ve had the distinct pleasure of getting to know and help Adam Scanlon contact dozens of our Attleboro residents this fall. Scanlon is a strong advocate for both senior citizens and our schools. He wants to be part of the solution that would enable Attleboro to garner a bigger share of Chapter 70 school funding from our state. He also wants to garner a tax break for seniors who are living on the financial edge.
Scanlon understands the struggles businesses are having, especially during our pandemic.
A former North Attleboro school committee member and current North Attleboro town councilor, he fully understands the struggles of our city and town governments. He’ll work hard for support from the state.
In addition, Scanlon will work extremely well with Rep. Jim Hawkins, Senators Paul Feeney and Becca Rausch both in the Statehouse and back home in the Attleboros.
Scanlon has already served seven years in town government and will be invaluable as a member of our state legislative team.
He is seeking to represent Ward 3B in Attleboro, two precincts in Mansfield, and the entire town of North Attleboro. Please consider him. He has a great deal to offer us in return.
Ty Waterman
Attleboro
