To the editor:
When Adam Scanlon is elected as our next state representative for North Attleboro, Mansfield and Attleboro he will have the valuable experience necessary to deliver on the vital needs of public safety, public works, public education, and concerns for senior citizens across our communities.
As an elected member of the North Attleboro Town Council and with his prior service on the North Attleboro School Committee Scanlon has successfully fought to secure funding and craft polices needed to deliver on those vital community needs.
Scanlon will be there when our communities need his voice at the State House. In all the years he has served the residents of North Attleboro he has always been there to give voice to the important concerns of our families and our seniors. Unlike his opponent who has failed to even show up to many meetings for boards he pledged to serve.
Scanlon has been a dedicated community advocate and will bring that same commitment to champion the concerns vital to North Attleboro, Mansfield and Attleboro to the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Please join me in voting for Scanlon as our next state representative.
Brian Geoghegan
North Attleboro
