Endorsement for Adam Scanlon, candidate, state rep
To the editor:
I’ve known Adam Scanlon for several years. Serving on the North Attleboro School Committee and North Attleboro Town Council, Scanlon has always been a strong advocate for the residents of the town.
Scanlon wants to go to Beacon Hill to continue his work in being a champion for North Attleboro and surrounding communities. While his opponent states he doesn’t believe in funding being earmarked, Scanlon knows that a strong voice is one that speaks up, and makes sure his communities receive their fair share of local aid.
As a former school committee member, Scanlon knows the struggles the schools have providing quality education. Scanlon will speak up to make sure North Attleboro schools aren’t undercut, and receive a greater amount of state funding.
As a member of the town council, he understands the needs of seniors and businesses. He understands the difficulties they have, especially during these difficult times. He will work with other area representatives to ensure that their needs are heard and addressed.
I hope that you will consider Scanlon for your next state representative.
Ellen Parker
Attleboro
