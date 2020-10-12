To the editor:
When Adam Scanlon is elected the next state representative from North Attleboro, Mansfield and Attleboro he will have a vote on who the powerful speaker of the House of Representative will be. His Republican opponent this November will not even be in the room when this vital decision is made, and that is the plain reality of politics.
So the first question that we have to ask is this: Do you want decisions being made by a person who will not even be in the room? I have seen Scanlon actively support statewide candidates, our local state senator, and our congressman. Scanlon has already paved the road to serving this district. Those connections are already there, and ready to be applied to the position of state representative.
Scanlon and I served on the North Attleboro School Committee for two years. He is committed to public service, and always puts in the time.
Scanlon has evolved into a tireless and effective advocate for the entire community. I ask that you join me in voting for him as our next state representative.
James D. McKenna
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.