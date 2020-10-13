To the editor:
I am excited to support Adam Scanlon as our next state representative. I got to know Scanlon through his efforts the last eight years, starting as a high school student on the school committee. Scanlon has continued to volunteer, through school committee, RTM, and now Town Council. He knows our town, and everything our town needs.
The seat he will fill has been held by the same family for 40 years. During this time, North Attleboro struggled to get the funds from the state we need. Instead, as Scanlon said, we watched our tax dollars go to other communities, again and again. We took up collections to keep the street lights on, pay for crossing guards for our students, and open the pool summer after summer.
It’s time to flip the script. I am tired of politicians who are looking to represent people who are just like them. This town is ready for someone who will fight for all of us at the state level and will make sure struggling families will be supported.
I encourage everyone in the 14th Bristol District to support Scanlon in this upcoming election.
Kathleen Prescott
North Attleboro
