Endorsements for Adam Scanlon, candidate, state representative
To the editor:
Change. It’s the battle cry of politics for as long as civilized nations have had organized governments. However, it isn’t very often we get a chance to actually vote for change. Things stay stagnant as to not disrupt the status quo. Sometimes for 40 years.
As I did in the primary, I endorse Adam Scanlon for state representative. I will never forget meeting Scanlon at my first RTM meeting. He happened to sit next to me. He knew that I didn’t have a lot of experience in town government. Despite being nearly half my age, his instinct was to offer any assistance if I didn’t understand something.
As an attorney, I personally admire someone’s commitment to zealous advocacy. Scanlon is the candidate who will represent our district with the utmost effectiveness in the Statehouse. He will bring funding where we need it. He will create policy where it is required. He will make our community better. Both candidates are kind, decent men, devoted to our community. But it is Scanlon who brings a new political message toward a progressive and sustainable community .
This election is about change. It’s not about continuing 40 years of status quo. If you care about change, Scanlon is your chance to actually vote for it.
Ryan Benharris
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.