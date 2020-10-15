To the editor:
I’m writing today to express my enthusiasm for state representative candidate, Adam Scanlon.
I met Scanlon several years ago while he served on the school committee. As an active parent in the PTOs, I’m involved in multiple activities and fundraisers each year; he has consistently reached out to see how we are doing and to ask how he can help.
When I co-founded the food pantry inside Community School, Scanlon was the first community leader to visit and learn about what we were doing and why it was so incredibly important. This year, when COVID began, he continued to support our efforts in tackling food insecurity and checks-in often to find out how he can assist.
It’s been a privilege getting to know him. He cares deeply for this district and everyone who lives here. He listens fully, asks thoughtful questions and tries to understand the issues and problems facing people in our community.
I have no doubt Scanlon will continue to support and fight for all those in this district every day in his role as state representative.
Please join me in voting for Scanlon on (or before) Nov. 3.
Sarah Stone
North Attleboro
