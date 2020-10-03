Endorsement for Adam Scanlon, candidate, state representative
To the editor:
I am happy to support Adam Scanlon for state representative. I have known Scanlon for several years. Scanlon is someone who cares about the future of our community and country.
His campaign commitment to education is something that will benefit all children. He is committed to building an economy that works for everyone and supporting our small businesses. I support his commitment to give more local control to communities’ widening the qualifications for property tax exemptions for businesses as well as support green energy grants.
These are the types of positions I support in the next state rep who will serve ward 3B in Attleboro. I hope you will, too.
Paul Heroux
Attleboro
