Endorsement for Becca Rausch, candidate, state Senate
To the editor:
I am writing to share my endorsement for Becca Rausch for re-election as our State Senator in Bristol, Norfolk, and Middlesex Counties. When I first met her at the beginning of her first term, at the Democratic City Committee, she spoke of her advocacy of civil rights and I was drawn to her work. I am the chair of the Council on Human Rights here in Attleboro and during this term, she has taken the time to be a part of the mayor’s Rainbow flag raising ceremony each year in Attleboro which we help to coordinate. She has been a champion to advance civil rights and equity for all.
Rausch sponsored an act for all new public buildings to provide for diaper changing stations. She filed an act to make discrimination on the basis of height and weight unlawful. She also filed an act to provide civil rights to people experiencing homelessness. She recognizes and responds to injustice of all kinds whether it is regarding parentage, body size, sexual orientation, homelessness, or racial injustices.
Rausch cares about us, our diversity, differences, and similarities. Please join me in voting for Rausch on Nov.3.
Laurie Sawyer
Attleboro
