Endorsement for Becca Rausch, candidate, state Senate
To the editor:
I am strongly endorsing state Sen. Becca Rausch for re-election. She has served Attleboro’s Wards 1,2,3 well in her first term, securing $195,000 for Attleboro’s needs. This includes funding for the Hebron Food Pantry, gear extractors and drying cabinets for Attleboro’s firefighters, and emergency housing. In direct response to COVID 19, Rausch has secured district-wide funding to purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and increased support for Early Childhood Education and day-care providers.
Above all, Rausch has secured an additional $4 million that is in the pipeline for Attleboro’s public schools, a mobile WiFi hotspot at the library, and for our public transportation system. Rausch and her dedicated staff have provided excellent constituent services to Attleboro’s citizens in these difficult times.
Rausch is a strong voice for Attleboro in the Statehouse. She is a public servant worthy of re-election.
Ty Waterman
Attleboro
