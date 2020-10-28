Endorsement for Becca Rausch, candidate, state Senate
To the editor:
I am proud to support state Sen. Rebecca Rausch for re-election. Rausch and I share an active passion for many of the most important issues facing our shared district.
With strong endorsements from all three major teachers’ unions, together, we will continue will be tenacious champions of public education.
Rausch has shown clear and dedicated advocacy for the Commonwealth’s role in improvements for downtown Attleboro.
Especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 health pandemic, economic development will be an imperative focus to move us forward in recovery.
Rausch has proven herself a dedicated partner both in realizing and in working together create concrete solutions.
Attleboro will be facing some difficult challenges in the future. Rausch will be a powerful voice.
Jim Hawkins
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.