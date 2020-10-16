To the editor:
I admire and whole heartedly support state Sen. Becca Rausch as an amazing advocate for her constituents and a proven leader. As a member of Democratic State Committee and Attleboro Ward 3 Democratic Committee, it has given me an opportunity to observe how hard Rausch works to deliver results for those she represents. I also know she approaches each legislative decision with the best interest of the people of her district first and foremost in her mind.
Whether she’s advocating for racial justice by passing legislation to reduce racial disparities in maternal health, supporting legislation to make voting easy and accessible for everyone, or championing increased transparency in our government, Rausch is representing her district.
Rausch doesn’t merely give lip service to the right ideas — she shows up and does the work.
That’s why she’s endorsed by groups like the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts for her work to support reproductive rights and health. She’s a cosponsor of the ROE Act, a bill that will eliminate medically unnecessary barriers to abortion.
I know when Rausch votes on Beacon Hill, she’s voting with people like you and me in mind. We can count on her. That’s why I urge you to cast your ballot for her this election.
Marilyn Powers
Attleboro
