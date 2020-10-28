Endorsement for Becca Rausch, candidate, state Senate
To the editor:
I’m writing in support of a vote to re-elect state Sen. Becca Rausch. In her first term, Rausch has been an active voice for change in a number of areas, including the support of healthcare, while protecting pre-existing conditions for eligibility and supporting the rights of all citizens to fair and equal treatment.
She has been an active voice informing her district on a regular basis about the latest COVID-19 news, as well.
Rausch deserves a second term.
Bill Bowles
Attleboro
