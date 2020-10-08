To the editor:
I support Becca Rausch for re-election to the state Senate.
Rausch is a strong progressive advocate in the Statehouse. I have found her to be accessible and responsive to my concerns. She holds regular meetings for her constituents in all towns of her district. She is extremely transparent.
She distributes a monthly newsletter reporting all votes she took. She is meticulous and thoroughly researches issues before deciding how to vote.
In her first term she has been active in proposing legislation in support of good government, women’s reproductive rights, child care, and improved immunization standards. Responding to coronavirus concerns she filed the legislation that led to our extended early voting period and vote-by-mail for everyone.
I am happy to have such a dedicated, hard working state senator representing me.
Please vote for Rausch for state Senate.
Leo Immonen
Wrentham
