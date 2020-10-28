To the editor:
Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton are not properly represented by the current Trumpster who sits in the legislature. His votes are contrary to the beliefs of most in the district.
Rep. Jay Barrows, time and again, has stood against the values of his constituents and he will have no voice in the Democratic caucus that will select the House leadership. I think he should stick to the insurance business. To insure proper representation, I suggest a vote for Brendan Roche is in our best interest and the Commonwealth’s.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro
To the editor:
As longtime, active member of the local community, I am always inspired to see new people step up and work to better their community. I am especially inspired to see the rise of young people being more active in politics.
When Brendan Roche first walked into a meeting I was running, he graciously stepped up to fill in to help the committee run a caucus vote. Ever since, Roche has continuously stepped up to the challenge and worked to improve his community.
He worked behind the scenes to upgrade Mansfield Democratic Town Committee’s social media and website, he wrote and proposed a mission statement and statement of beliefs, and he jumped in and volunteered with other proposals from committee members.
He also stepped up in the town by joining the master plan committee and was there for every meeting working on the plan for the future of Mansfield. Roche always steps up to improve the community and he will step up for every resident of the 1st Bristol District at the Statehouse.
That is why I am supporting Roche for state representative and I ask you to vote for him before or on Nov. 3.
Kevin Doyle
Mansfield
