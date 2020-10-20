To the editor:
Donald Trump is a doer ... He may not always be politically correct and is not a polished professional politician but he has accomplished much for the betterment of the United States.
NATO countries now pay their fair share saving U.S. taxpayers millions of dollars. Trump has negotiated successful trade deals with Mexico and Canada in addition to securing our borders and increasing manufacturing in the United States and creating more jobs for American workers.
He has also shown that the United States will not stand for threats from other countries. Heating oil, gasoline, and prescription drugs are now less expensive through his efforts. So now we have more jobs, less taxes and more opportunities for all people regardless of color, race, or religion. He is also anti-abortion.
Joe Biden has done little in his 47 years as a politician to improve the economy or security of the United States.
Biden has chosen a running mate (Kamala Harris) who publicly trashed him on national television just a few months ago during the Democratic candidates debate. He has turned on his religion which does not approve of abortion.
We will vote for Trump because of what he has done to keep our country safe and prosperous for all citizens including the unborn.
If Biden has a plan to deal with Covid-19, he should share it with the world.
Arthur F. and Mary Frances Tobin
Rehoboth
