To the editor:
As a member of the North Attleboro School Committee, I spoke with Jake Auchincloss over the summer after he wrote personally asking me to call him. Being from Newton, he wanted to get to know the more working-class and politically moderate part of the 4th Congressional District, and he knew instinctively that talking to and working with local residents and officials would be the best way to serve all his potential constituents.
It is clear that Auchincloss, a Newton city councilor, would be a very present and approachable representative. When he came to the North Attleboro town common a few weeks ago, he asked to take a walk through downtown and familiarize himself with some of the local businesses. He is willing to talk to anyone no matter their political leanings because he knows that at the end of the day, we are all in this together.
While Auchincloss is a strong proponent of women’s rights, clean energy and a public option for health insurance, he also knows that the free market is the crucial driver of the American economy and that partnering with the private sector and local leadership is the best way for government to work for the people. I proudly endorse Auchincloss for Congress.
John Costello
North Attleboro
