To the editor:
I am writing in support of John Simmons’ candidacy for state representative.
Simmons and I are both lawyers living and practicing in the North Attleboro area. While working with him on a case recently, I had an opportunity to come to know him personally and professionally, and came away impressed with his intellect, good temperament, and empathy, all good qualities in a person, an attorney and of course as a representative in the Massachusetts Legislature.
Whether he’s in a conference room, courtroom or at home in the yard with his family, I like the way he carries himself and I am confident he will make the right decisions for us down here or up in Boston.
Frank A. Lombardi
North Attleboro
