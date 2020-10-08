To the editor:
I first met John Simmons when we both spoke before the North Attleboro Board of Selectmen. We were on opposite sides, but I was impressed by his eloquence.
I got to know Simmons better during the campaign for Town Council. That’s when I saw his passion for our area as well as his ability to listen to people and treat them with respect even when he doesn’t agree with them. That is a skill that is sorely lacking in politics these days. Simmons is a husband, father, homeowner and small business owner.
The pandemic has presented us with an almost endless array of challenges from job loss and local businesses closing to how our children are being educated. These aren’t theoretical problems to Simmons — they affect him, too.
Simmons will represent us well on Beacon Hill because our concerns are his concerns. On Nov. 3 voters will be choosing the person who will succeed Betty Poirier as representative for the 14th Bristol District. I will be casting my vote for Simmons and I ask you to do the same.
Dan Donovan
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.