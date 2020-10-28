Endorsement for John Simmons, candidate, state rep
To the editor:
Observing the work and effort by John Simmons over the past couple months has made me proud. Simmons has eagerly and professionally engaged in the goal of representing the residents as state representative for the 14th Bristol District. Going deep into the neighborhoods of this district, he’s been hard at work listening to the residents, hearing their issues, sharing how much he cares about our wonderful place in the Commonwealth.
I’m not surprised. This is the Simmons I have come to know. Over the past several years I have watched him grow his family, grow his business, and greatly expand his public service to the community. Expertly taking on each of these roles with a determination that breeds success. These life advancements have created a well-balanced individual, who actually lives many of our shared experiences.
His measured input has provided rational balance to the Town Council, with a level of value that saw him appointed to three sub-committees, additionally serving as the school committee representative. Most likely, Simmons has attended more meetings and provided more input than any other councilor.
Please join me in adding balance to the Massachusetts Legislature by voting for Simmons on Nov. 3.
Mike Lennox
North Attleboro
