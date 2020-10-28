Endorsement for John Simmons, candidate, state rep
To the editor:
For most of us, the November election for state representative will impact our community far more than a national election, and as a result we should take our vote very seriously.
I know Adam Scanlon has a lot of experience in local politics and is on a path to becoming a career politician. I know John Simmons has a lot of experience running a business, raising a family, volunteering in the community, being a homeowner, as well as serving on the North Attleboro Town Council and multiple sub-committees.
I will be voting for Simmons because I know he is the only candidate who can best represent my interests as he recognizes the shared concerns and issues we all face. The issues I face aren’t theoretical to Simmons the way they are to Scanlon. He knows them because they are the same issues he faces. I fully trust that Simmons will make the best decisions for me and my family. He understands my concerns and worries because, like me, he lives them every day.
Join me in voting for Simmons on Nov. 3.
Erin Sweeney
North Attleboro
