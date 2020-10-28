Endorsement for John Simmons, candidate, state rep
To the editor:
John Simmons has my support for state representative for Attleboro, Mansfield and North Attleboro.
Rep. Betty Poirier’s endorsement of him means a lot because her legacy of charitable work for our community is so well known. Simmons has demonstrated that same commitment to service from his years of working with charitable organizations and serving as a youth sports coach.
With Simmons we will get the experience of a small business owner and a dynamic new leader to represent our area in this new era with so many changes and challenges that we are all facing. We need a representative at the Statehouse that will be able to hold their own and bring our towns back as many resources as possible and he is the candidate with substantially more professional and life experience to do this. I also value that he has shown time and again to be thoughtful in helping members of our community and committed to listening and representing the diverse needs of our residents.
Please vote for Simmons to be our next state representative.
Catherine Roman
North Attleboro
