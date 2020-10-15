To the editor:
As a current Attleboro City Councilor at Large, I am excited about the potential of John Simmons serving as state representative for the 14th District. Simmons puts service to the community above himself. He works hard to build relationships within the community so that he can hear the needs and priorities of all residents. In his personal life, he is a father, husband and homeowner. He understands first hand what the residents of Attleboro, Mansfield and North Attleboro go through on a daily basis, whether it be worrying about education for their children, their safety or how to make a business grow.
Simmons is truly the person that he hopes to represent and I hope to work with him to serve our community.
Please vote for Simmons as the next state representative of the 14th District.
Jay DiLisio
Attleboro
