To the editor:
I am in the fortunate position of having John D. Simmons as my close friend and business partner. I feel so strongly about his ability to serve the community that I offered to run his campaign to become the state representative. Community involvement, volunteerism and civil engagement already play a huge role our lives, both individually and as a firm. His candidacy is a natural extension for him.
As his business partner, I see a side of Simmons many do not. He is fiercely protective of his friends, family and community. He is the first person to offer help or advice. He recognizes that while some things are truly worth fighting for, it is rarely productive to speak for the sake of hearing your own voice. He prefers to get things done by agreement rather than force. He is the first to quietly and without recognition volunteer his time, money and legal expertise to support the community.
Simmons is one of the smartest people I know. He analyzes issues on a level that most people do not, yet he is also one of the most low key and least pretentious people that you'll ever meet. He trusts his instincts yet understands there is sometimes need for additional reflection or deeper investigation, especially of opinions contrary to his own.
His life experiences, as an attorney, small business owner, member of Town Council, husband and father motivate him to serve the community.
We will all win with John Simmons as our state representative.
Faye Weiner-Jackson
North Attleboro
