Endorsements for John Simmons, candidate, state representative
To the editor:
I know John D. Simmons will make an excellent state representative.
You can tell a lot about a person’s character by the people that they surround themselves with. Simmons has an incredible wife and two amazing children. His business partner is also a very genuine and caring influence who helps Simmons be the best version of himself that he can be.
I personally hope that our district voters look beyond the yard signs, instead looking into the candidates life experiences, duty to their country, their professions, and the absolute paramount way to judge a persons true character and ethics — learn about the loving family this candidate has helped create. You will be hard pressed to seek out a more devoted husband and father. Simmons wins on all measurable contests. When I really think about who out there are true public servants, Simmons is first on my list.
Matt Haffner
North Attleboro
