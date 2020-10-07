To the editor:
With the advent of early voting in mid-October, it is important for voters from Attleboro, Mansfield, and North Attleboro to get to know John Simmons and learn what an effective and impassioned representative for our district he will be at the Statehouse.
I have known Simmons for over 15 years and I have firsthand experience with his abilities as a caring father and husband, a local attorney, and a town councilor from North Attleboro. He is involved with his children at the schools and has coached youth sports for many years. As an attorney, he exhibits the intelligence to see all sides of an argument and has the wisdom to act in his clients’ best interests.
As a member of the Town Council, he has been the voice of reason and compassion.
We need a state representative in our district who can act on everyone’s behalf and I know he will deliver for us. Please be sure to vote for Simmons, state representative.
Christopher Sweet
North Attleboro
