Endorsements for John Simmons, candidate, state representative
To the editor:
To all the voters in the 14th Bristol District:
As I leave the position of your state representative, I urge you to choose wisely who will become your next representative.
It should be someone who understands the complexities of every day life for the many people who live in this district.
This is a very trying time for all, in particular the many who are struggling. These are issues of real life ... loss of work, children in or out of school trying to keep up, paying your rent or mortgage, as well as maintaining your small business. These are all real issues not theories or imagined.
There is only one candidate who lives your life and understands all these things. It is important to take real life issues to the Statehouse with you as you represent the people of this district. There is only one candidate in this race who truly understands life as you know it and his name is John Simmons. He walks in your shoes and has all the same responsibilities. Life is real not imagined. Policy making and writing and voting on laws have real world implications. Please do not send someone to represent you and make laws for you who does not have the experience or knowledge of how real life truly affects real people.
Betty Poirier
North Attleboro
