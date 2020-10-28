Endorsements for John Simmons, candidate, state rep
To the editor:
Our pick is in: When it comes to state representative, we’re voting for John Simmons.
We’re voting for Simmons because he is a family man and has years of professional experience.
We’re voting for Simmons because he supports our first responders and will fight to fund our schools.
We’re voting for Simmons because he has a history of volunteerism and giving back to our community.
We’re voting for Simmons because he is a small business owner and is committed to economic development while maintaining our core values.
We’re voting for Simmons because he has decades of experience living, working and raising a family in our town.
Simmons will be an excellent state representative for the 14th Bristol District and we are proud to support him.
Brian and Lisa Deck
North Attleboro
