Endorsements for John Simmons, candidate, state representative
To the editor:
As the President of North Attleboro’s Town Council, I have worked with both candidates for state representative. While I value and appreciate both individuals, I make my endorsement as a simple matter of trust.
Both have strong resumes, John Simmons as an attorney, small business owner, and National Guard member; Adam Scanlon as he has effectively laid the foundation that will prepare him for a career in politics. So, who do I trust to best represent our community?
I trust Simmons to help create balance in the Statehouse and to make the state’s reach narrower, not broader. I trust Simmons to hold the line on taxes and not agree to unfunded state programs. I trust Simmons to be a champion of the middle, honoring our traditions, but having the courage to drive meaningful change for the future. I trust Simmons to understand my issues as a taxpayer and parent because he has paid taxes and raised children.
Both of these men are hard working and caring, but there is only one I trust with these incredible responsibilities. Please join me in voting for Simmons as our next state representative.
Keith Lapointe
