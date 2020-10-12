Endorsement: Endorsement for John Simmons, candidate, state rep
To the editor:
I look forward to seeing John Simmons as our next state representative. I’ve known Simmons and his family for quite a few years now and I witnessed his determination as he trained for over four years to earn his Black Belt. His son Jack is a Black Belt and his wife is working toward earning a Black Belt. He’s been a great example to both of them that if you work hard, you’ll reach your goals. He’s shown that if you are consistent, polite and loyal that good guys can win. I’m exited to have someone with such integrity represent us at the Statehouse.
Rob Howard
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.